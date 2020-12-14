OWEGO – Tioga Opportunities, Inc. is pleased to offer flu shots at the Family Planning Clinic, 110 Central Ave., Owego. Flu shot vaccines are available for individuals aged 19 or older.
The Center for Disease Control (CDC) reports as many as 45 million Americans get sick from the flu each season. Getting a flu shot protects you and those around you from the flu – which is more important than ever this year, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Due to safety protocols relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, appointments are required; no walk-ins will be accepted. Those arriving are asked to wear a mask and bring your insurance card to your appointment. Call (607) 687-5333 to schedule an appointment.
