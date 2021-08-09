NICHOLS – The Kirby Band kicked off its August concert series at Kirby Park in Nichols on Monday, Aug. 2. The concert series will continue on Monday, Aug. 9, and Monday, Aug. 16, from 7-8 p.m. at Kirby Park in Nichols. The concerts are free, and the public is welcome to attend.
A dance band, “Ain’t Misbehavin,’” is also part of the Kirby Band. The dance band will play a concert in Kirby Park in Nichols on Monday, Aug. 23, at 7 p.m.
The Nichols-based Kirby Band is comprised of volunteer musicians from all walks of life from throughout the Twin Tiers. The director of the Kirby Band is Amanda Smith. The band invites area musicians to attend its Monday evening rehearsals from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Kirby Band Rehearsal Hall, formerly the old Asbury Church, on W. River Road in Nichols. No auditions are required.
For directions to the Asbury Church or for further information on rehearsals, persons should contact Deb Crum at (570) 423-7081 or Janine Callear at (570) 888-6092. To book a performance of the Kirby Band or “Ain’t Misbehavin’” for the 2021 season, contact Sandra Ridley, Business Manager, at (607) 342-6340 or by email at Kirbyband1876@yahoo.com.
Persons can also visit the Kirby Band webpage at www.kirbyband.com.
The Kirby Band is supported, in part, with public funds from the New York State Council on the Arts’ Decentralization Program by the ARTS Council of the Southern Finger Lakes.
