OWEGO – The Tioga United Way is auctioning off seven exciting Celebrity Adventures. To bid, visit tiogaunitedway.com. Bidding runs March 15-26 at noon when winners will be announced on our Facebook page.

Adventures include:

1: Boating and dinner with Adam Weitsman and Jim Boeheim:

You and 4-6 of your closest friends will enjoy the day with Adam Weitsman on his boat, followed by a dinner with him and Jim Boeheim at his Skaneateles home. Your choice of dinner from The Krebs or Elephant and The Dove.

2: Weekend at the Belva Lockwood Inn:

Time for a staycation. Enjoy a Friday and Saturday night stay at the relaxing Belva Lockwood Inn with breakfast provided by The Owego Kitchen.

3: Keeper for a day at Animal Adventure Park:

Do you have what it takes to be a keeper at Animal Adventure Park? Feed sloths, bathe giant tortoises, meet the giraffes, bottle feed babies in the nursery and so much more behind the scenes with the keepers.

4: Golf and fish with Josh Thole:

Enjoy a round of golf and fishing with MLB player Josh Thole. You and two friends will golf with lunch and drinks. Then spend a day on Cayuga Lake with drinks, snacks and fishing gear provided.

5: Treat yourself:

Treat Yourself! Once a month, for a year, you get to treat yourself to a dozen wings from The Rainbow Trail, one drink from Carol’s Coffee and Art Bar and one sweet treat from Confection Connection.

6: Drive Adam Weitsman’s Lamborghini:

Want to drive a Lamborghini for a day? Thanks to Adam Weitsman, you can! Must be 21 or older to feel the open road in a Lambo.

7: Golf and stay at Tioga Downs Casino and Resort:

The highest bidder and a friend will be treated to a round of golf, an overnight stay and $50 food credit at Tioga Downs Casino & Resort.

Load comments