SAYRE – The Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital Nursing Department honored four employees with Mabel Lamberson Nursing Excellence Awards for outstanding work in nursing practice, leadership, and support.
Due to the pandemic, the ceremony was held virtually this year. Nominees were invited to the School of Nursing on the Sayre campus while family, friends, and coworkers joined online to watch as the winners were announced.
Samantha Quigley, RN, was awarded for excellence in nursing care, Theresa Cron, RN, was awarded for excellence in nursing leadership, and Stacy Parker and Regina Kellogg were awarded for excellence in nursing support.
The Mabel Lamberson Awards are presented each year to nurses employed by Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital for excellence in nursing care, nursing leadership, and nursing support. The awards are made possible by a generous donation from Ms. Lamberson, who graduated from the Robert Packer Hospital School of Nursing in 1909. Nursing staff use these scholarships for furthering their education, attending conferences, or specialty certification.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.