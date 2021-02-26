EDINBORO, Pa. – Edinboro University celebrated the academic success of nearly 600 students during virtual undergraduate and graduate commencement ceremonies in December.
Taylor Liddane of Sayre earned a Bachelor of Arts in Anthropology.
Associate and bachelor’s degrees were conferred upon 264 undergraduates and master’s degrees and post-graduate certificates were awarded to 315 graduate students.
