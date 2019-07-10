SAYRE – Jim and Alice Vanderhoof will be presenting a special sermon about their years of missionary work on Sunday, July 14 from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. at the First Church of God, 416 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre. The Vanderhoofs are retired from overseas missions service, and are still training and inspiring new leaders for the missions field. Their home base is now New York, but their parish is still the world.
Jim and Alice both received God’s gift of salvation and yielded their lives to God’s direction at an early age. They met at Houghton College (New York). After graduation and marriage, they served together in Christian education, youth ministries, and music at Evangelical United Methodist Church in Corry, Pa. During this time, they went on several missions trips both inside and outside the U.S. In 1984, they went to Kenya with World Gospel Mission for one year to teach at a Bible college. They experienced a peace and joy in equipping African men and women for ministry and believed God was leading them to continue to live and work there.
The Vanderhoofs said, “After 33 years in Kenya, we are transitioning to the U.S. in ministry mobilization with WGM. Using the skills gained from 22 years of teaching at Kenya Highlands Bible College and 11 years of leading a team of 50 missionaries, we want to serve and help others discover and develop their gifts for service. God is so good to allow us to continue to do what we love: inspiring through music and speaking and equipping through workshops on worship, leadership, spiritual formation, and missions. When we enhance the abilities of others, we multiply what we could do alone.
“Serving God is our calling. Serving people is our joy. As we mobilize others to do ministry together, we will be working with WGM in recruiting, training, encouraging, and promoting opportunities for service – both locally and worldwide. Our passion is encouraging churches and believers as they bring the light of the gospel and transformation to their communities, make healthy disciples within their churches, and become more engaged in fulfilling the Great Commission.”
