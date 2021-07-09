ELMIRA – The annual Elmira College Nurse Pinning Ceremony, held in Gibson Theatre as part of commencement activities, recognized 60 students who have completed the requirements for a bachelor of science degree in nursing.
Students recognized included:
Deanna Cofone of Nichols; Benjamin Cowles of Waverly; Fallon Huck of Waverly; and Arianna Megivern of Lockwood.
