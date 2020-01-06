CORNING – As a holiday surprise, The Rockwell Museum has created a digital collection to view works in its permanent collection, available in an exciting, interactive feature on the museum’s website.
Visible at https://rockwellmuseum.org/exhibits-collections/collections/, the section allows visitors to create a user account and catalog their favorite pieces. Interested individuals can also search the database of works by artist/maker/culture, period, collection, date, and location. The experience was designed to maximize access to The Rockwell’s collection regardless of a person’s location or ability to visit the museum in person.
“The Rockwell Museum is committed to being an engaging institution that provokes curiosity, ignites imagination, challenges perspective and fosters conversation about art and the American experience,” said Kirsty Harper Buchanan, Curator of Collections and Exhibitions. “In order to achieve the tenets of our mission, we must provide access and visibility to our collections.”
Providing a gateway to collections on the museum’s website enables unrestricted access and unlike a brick-and-mortar museum, this new feature never closes and never has a snow day. This allows the museum to present this nationally recognized collection of American art to a global audience.
