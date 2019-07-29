WYSOX – On Thursday, July 18, the Towanda Area Senior Citizens Club held their annual picnic at the Wysox River Access Pavilion at noon with 23 in attendance and McKenzie Slater as guest speaker.
As soon as the hot dogs were ready, President Bob Whipple welcomed everyone and led us in the flag salute and singing of “My Country ‘Tis Of Thee.” Bob then offered the blessing on the bountiful picnic foods.
Following the picnic, the current Dairy Princess McKenzie Slater spoke about the busy activities in which she and the Dairy Maids have been involved. McKenzie lives on a farm and will also be showing animals at the Troy Fair next week along with her duties as Dairy Princess at the fair.
Being a relaxed picnic atmosphere, the minutes and the treasurer’s report were postponed until the Aug. 1 meeting. However, President Whipple did announce those members having a July birthday and they were Ken Bartholomew, Midge Brown, Verna Lines, Jim McGuire, Pat Wachtendorf, Cherie Foster, Anita Moore and Marge Benjamin. “Happy Birthday” was sung to these celebrants. “Happy Anniversary” was also sung to Zanetta and Carl Tewksbury, celebrating 52 years of marriage this month.
President Whipple thanked Marian Thurston for hosting last month’s meeting and announced that Anita Whipple will be hosting the Aug. 1 meeting. Bob also read a thank you note from Madisyn Pelton, our scholarship recipient. Thanks were also extended to Tom House serving as “master chef” and Anita and Bob Whipple for furnishing the hot dogs, rolls and condiments.
Bob favored us with some cute jokes and they thanked us all for coming.
The next scheduled meeting will be Aug. 1 in the Ferguson Hall of the Wysox Presbyterian Church at noon with Matt Carl as guest speaker.
The Towanda Area Senior Citizens Club is not just for the Towanda/Wysox area. Anyone 55 and over, from the surrounding areas, who would like to join in having good fellowship and food is welcome to attend, just bring a dish to share and your own table service.
