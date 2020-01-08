Datebooks

FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL will be held Thursday, Jan. 9 from 4:30-6 p.m. at Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. The Girl Scouts will serve an assortment of soups, dessert and beverage. All are welcome to attend.

“FEED MY SHEEP” FOOD PANTRY will be open Thursday, Jan. 9 from 9 a.m.-noon and 4-6 p.m. at Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. A small supply of basic groceries will be available for residents of Athens or Sayre school districts. Registration and I.D. are required for all clients.

NEIGHBORHOOD KIDS PROGRAM meets Wednesdays from 6-7 p.m. weekly, Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre. For youths ages kindergarten through 6th grade. Bible study, crafts, music, fun and time to spend with other kids.

A DRUG IS A DRUG IS A DRUG (NA) will meet Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at the Red Door Cafe, 359 Broad St., Waverly. Use side entrance.

SURVIVOR’S BIG BOOK/12 &12 MEETING (AA), 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Trinity Episcopal Church Parsonage (across from church), 700 Main St., Athens.

