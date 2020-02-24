OWEGO – Would you be prepared in the event of a natural disaster? Do you know what to expect if there is a major disease outbreak? Join us for one of two Emergency Preparedness seminars offered by Katie Wait of Tioga County Public Health Department:

Tuesday, March 3 from 1:30-3 p.m. at the Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego.

Tuesday, March 24 from 2-3:30 p.m. at Tioga Opportunities, Inc.’s Nichols site, 139 Roki Blvd., Nichols.

Katie will provide important tips on planning for a variety of emergencies. Having resources and strategies prepared can make a world of difference in the event of a crisis.

This presentation is free to the public, but registration is required. Please call (607) 687-4120, ext. 331, to reserve your seat today. Informational packets will be available upon request.

Load comments