TROY – Penn State Extension Master Gardener Carolyn Weathers will present a one-hour workshop on pruning ornamental trees and shrubs at Mt. Pisgah State Park. The event will be held on Saturday, July 10, at 9 a.m.
Topics will include why to prune, types of pruning cuts, how the plant responds to various types of cuts, and hand pruning tools. Participants will also see a pruning demonstration and learn about how pruning not only helps to improve aesthetics, but also helps to improve backyard wildlife habitat.
For more information or to register for this free program contact Mt. Pisgah State Park at mtpisgahsp@pa.gov or call (570) 297-2734.
Mt. Pisgah State Park is located 3 miles off Route 6 between Troy and Towanda. The park is open daily from sunrise to sunset for picnics, hiking, fishing, boating and other environmentally related activities, weather permitting. In addition to scheduled programs, group programming can also be arranged. View Mt. Pisgah’s DCNR web page at www.dcnr.state.pa.us, it is frequently updated with current park advisories and events, along with the park’s recreation, history, how to get involved, maps and how to find us. Or, for more information, please contact the Park Office at (570) 297-2734, e-mail: mtpisgahsp@pa.gov.
