Sayre:
A new year brings new hours to the Sayre Public Library! We will now be open until 5 p.m. on Mondays, and our new Saturday hours are 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Pick up a bookmark and/or refrigerator magnet with our new hours at the circulation desk!
Upcoming events at Sayre Library this week:
• Wednesday, Jan. 15 we will hold our Children’s Story Hour at 10:30 a.m. This week’s theme will be Snowmen. We will be reading stories about these chilly friends and doing a snowman craft. We are always happy to see new faces – come join the fun!
• Thursday, Jan. 16 at 10:30 a.m., we will be having Advanced Tech Tips with Tim Clines from Sayre Computer. If you have any hardware or software questions, or would just like some help learning about the features of your device, come to the library and learn more about 21st century technology.
Sayre Public Library continues to add new books and materials to our collection. New fiction includes “Dear Edward” by Ann Napolitano, “Lady Clementine” by Marie Benedict, “Long Bright River” by Liz Moore and “Deep State” by Chris Hauty.
As you gather up your decorations for the holiday season this year, remember Sayre Public Library for those new and gently used decorations that you no longer wish to hold on to. We collect new and gently used decorations for all holidays (Christmas, Halloween, 4th of July, etc.) for our Holiday Decoration Sale fundraiser, to be held summer 2020. We accept all types of indoor and outdoor holiday decorations, except for artificial Christmas trees. Donated decorations may be dropped off at the circulation desk during library hours.
We are located at 122 South Elmer Ave., Sayre. Library hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Monday, 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Wednesday, 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday, and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday. Like our page on Facebook to receive updated notices on events and happenings at the library. We may be reached at (570) 888-2256 with any questions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.