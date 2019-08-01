Datebooks
FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL will be held Thursday, Aug. 1 at 4:30 p.m., Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly.
FARMERS’ MARKET COUPONS FOR OLDER ADULTS will be available on Thursday, Aug. 1 from 1-3 p.m. at Tioga Opportunities, Inc., Nichols site, 139 Roki Blvd., Nichols. Coupons for area farmers’ markets available for those age 60 and older with qualifying income. Offered by Tioga Opportunities, Inc. For more information, call (607) 687-4120, ext. 324.
WAVERLY SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB will meet Monday, Aug. 5 at noon at the East Waverly Ballpark for their annual picnic. The meal will be catered by Soprano’s; bring your own table service and beverage. Entertainment will be provided by Ted Benjamin.
FREE SUMMER FOOD SERVICE PROGRAM is held Mondays through Fridays in Sayre High School cafeteria, through Aug. 2. Breakfast and lunch are free for ages 18 and younger. Breakfast from 8:30-9 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Participants do not have to be enrolled in Sayre Rec Program and do not have to live in Sayre.
FREE SUMMER FOOD PROGRAM in Tioga County, N.Y., has two sites serving free breakfast and lunch, Monday through Friday. Open to youths ages 18 and younger. Meals available for adults accompanying children. At Waverly High School (through Aug. 16), breakfast is held from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; and at East Waverly Park (through Aug. 2), breakfast from 8:30-9:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
SAYRE FARMERS MARKET is held Fridays from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Howard Elmer Park, downtown Sayre. Each Friday through mid-October. For more information, contact the Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce at (607) 249-6192 or email gvcc@pennyorkvalley.com.
IT’S A NEW DAY GROUP (AA), 8 a.m. Monday through Saturday. Sayre Christian Church basement, 427 S. Keystone Ave.
ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS has a toll-free hotline for help. Local residents can call 1 (800) 233-3840.
CLEAN & CRAZY (NA) meets Thursdays at 7 p.m. at the Red Door Cafe, 359 Broad St., Waverly. Use side entrance.
LIVING SOBER (MICA GROUP) (AA), MENTALLY ILL-CHEMICALLY ADDICTED, meets Thursday at 8 p.m. at 700 S. Main St., Athens (Trinity Episcopal Church Parsonage across from the church).
