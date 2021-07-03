EDINBORO, Pa. – Edinboro University celebrated the academic success of 673 undergraduate and graduate students on May 8.
Bachelor’s and associate degrees were conferred upon 518 students, while 155 students earned graduate and post-baccalaureate degrees. The following local students were among Edinboro University’s spring graduates:
Kimberly Firestine of Sayre earned a Master of Arts in Communication Studies.
Tyler J. Palumbo of Sayre earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts-Applied Media Arts.
Jared T. Wayman of Athens earned a Bachelor of Science in Education-Social Studies-Secondary.
