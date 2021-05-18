ONEONTA, N.Y. – Kylee Thetga of Nichols, and fellow students from SUNY Oneonta, met online with alum Hal Luftig (‘79), owner and theater producer at Hal Luftig Company, on April 19 for the college’s Goodrich to Broadway alumni networking event.
Thetga is studying Theatre at SUNY Oneonta.
As a leading producer of New York, London and global theater for 25 years, Luftig has collaborated with some of its most brilliant creative artists. He has won four Tony Awards, including two as lead producer, and two Olivier Awards, also as lead producer.
The Goodrich to Broadway event is designed to inspire students to jumpstart their careers by beginning to build their professional networks. It is funded by the SUNY Oneonta Alumni Association through charitable gifts to the Fund for Oneonta.
