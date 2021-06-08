FREE DRIVE-THROUGH COMMUNITY MEAL will be held Tuesday, June 8 from 4-5:30 p.m. at Church of the Epiphany garage, 304 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Menu is hamburger, hot dog, macaroni salad and rice pudding.

WINDHAM CENTER COMMUNITY CHURCH invites everyone to a Bible Study (which runs Wednesdays through June 16). The study, “Why I Believe,” by Chip Ingram, is for those who would like to strengthen their faith or learn why we believe. It is held Wednesday nights at 6:30 p.m. at the church, located at 35 Church Lane, Rome. For questions, call Pastor Jeff at (570) 423-0023.

Load comments