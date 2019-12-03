The following marriage licenses have been issued in Bradford County:

Chad Garrison of Sayre to Kristin Raupers of Sayre.

Sydney Bowman of Athens to Candice Whipple of Athens.

Gemma Caballero of Sayre to Angeli Jem Resano of Sayre.

Travis Thomas of Towanda to Trisha Bennett of Towanda.

Jacob Barber of Canton to Elizabeth A. Barrett of Canton.

Lewis Matalavy of Mehoopany to Judith Moughan of Pittston, Pa.

