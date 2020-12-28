ELMIRA – Elmira College released its dean’s list for academic achievement for the fall 2020 term. The dean’s list recognizes full-time undergraduate students who were registered for at least 12 computable credit hours and who earned a term grade point average of 3.6 or higher.

Local students on the dean’s list are:

Kiara Babcock of Waverly; Jenna Cowder of South Waverly; Amelia Martin of Athens; and Andrew Van Allen of Sayre.

Load comments