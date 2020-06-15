We’re excited to be returning to our weekly Waverly Free Library article, and hopefully you’re as excited to read it again.
Our curbside pickup service opened this week and will operate during the following times: Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday from 5-7 p.m.; and Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.
Hold requests can be made online at https://catalog.flls.org/polaris/default.aspx?ctx=67.1033.0.0.3, or by calling during the above-listed hours. We’ll set up a pickup time and you can grab your materials and go.
During this period, the building is open only to staff. However, the WiFi is still operational.
While we wait for delivery of some of the books released during our closing, we do have many new books available. New materials include:
Adult fiction – “The Summer House” by James Patterson; “Hush” by James Patterson; “Daddy’s Girls“ by Danielle Steel; “Always the Last to Know” by Kristan Higgins; “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett; “The Guest List” by Lucy Foley; “A Burning” by Megha Majumdar; “Furmidable Foes” by Rita Mae Brown; “Wrath of Poseidon” by Clive Cussler and Robin Burcell; “A Week at the Shore” by Barbara Delinsky; “To Wake the Giant” by Jeff Shaara; “A Reasonable Doubt” by Phillip Margolin; “Journey of the Pharaohs” by Clive Cussler and Graham Brown; “The Boy from the Woods” by Harlan Coben; and “House of Earth and Blood” by Sarah Maas.
Young adult fiction – “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” by Suzanne Collins; “Chain of Gold” by Cassandra Clare; and “Supernova” by Marissa Meyer.
Adult nonfiction – “Our Time is Now” by Stacey Abrams; “When the World Feels Like a Scary Place” by Abigail Gewirtz; and “Together” by former Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy.
DVDs – “Just Mercy,” “The Invisible Man,” “Star Wars – The Rise of Skywalker,” “Onward,” “Sonic the Hedgehog,” “Little Women,” “Birds of Prey,” “The Way Back,” “The Call of the Wild,” “Jumanji, the Next Level,” “The Current War,” “The Gentlemen” and “1917.”
Our Summer Reading Program, “Imagine Your Story,” will be virtual this year, with all programs and performances taking place online. Participants of all ages can register and keep track of your reading and learning activities through the ReadSquared platform, through which participants can earn books and prizes.
The first program is Page Turner Adventures, which starts Monday and will continue for 10 weeks. Find more information on our Facebook page.
The Waverly Free Library is located at 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly. You can reach us at (607) 565-9341.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.