TROY – Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn has announced the release of a preliminary report gleaned from results of an extensive two-year survey seeking public input on the future of Pennsylvania’s state parks.
“Commenting on everything from pets in campgrounds to trails and beaches, thousands commented on what they like, dislike and hope to see someday in their state parks,” Dunn said. “This information shaped recommendations that will help in the creation of a strategic plan to ensure the Pennsylvania state park system remains as relevant and valuable to future generations as it has been to current and past generations.”
In response to the release of the preliminary report, the Bureau of State Parks’ website now features downloadable information detailing survey findings and includes a public comment tool to address recommendations suggested as a result of this input. Also, in a continuing attempt to gain public feedback, Mt. Pisgah State Park and other parks across the state will be scheduing public meetings.
The park manager of Mt. Pisgah State Park, Lee Dillon, would like to invite anyone interested in learning more about the preliminary report to a public meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 12. The meeting will be held at the Mt. Pisgah State Park Nature Center from 6-8 p.m. Representatives from the Bureau of State Parks and Mt. Pisgah State Park will be on hand to discuss the report and its findings.
Recommendations in this “Penn’s Parks for All” report address: improvement of outdoor recreation opportunities; expansion of outdoor recreation oportunities; protection of resources from recreation impacts; offering of more “active adventure activities”; expansion of overnight accommodations; protection of parks’ natural and cultural resources; parks’ financial support; and improved services and facilities.
Presented in the Penn’s Parks for All Preliminary Report (PDF) is a summary of results from the various surveys, along with proposed recommendations to guide the management of Pennsylvania state parks for the next 25 years. To access the report, go to www.dcnr.pa.gov/StateParks/PennsParksforAll.
A series of surveys was conducted by Penn State in 2017 and 2018 to assess the attitudes and opinions of Pennsylvania state park visitors and the public regarding key issues affecting the future of the state parks. In 2017, 10,186 adults responded online and 4,090 answered surveys at parks. A 2018 statewide telephone effort reached out to 1,650 Pennsylvanians; and an online survey the same year targeted 1,131 Latinos, Asians and African Americans.
Public comment on these survey responses and resultant recommendations will be accepted online and in writing until Dec. 31, 2019. For online participation, visit the Penn’s Parks for All Preliminary Report (PDF). Address written comments to PA Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR), Bureau of State Parks’ Planning Section, P.O. Box 8551, Harrisburg, PA 17105-8551.
Seeking additional information, scheduled stakeholder meetings will be held at state parks throughout the state this fall and early next year. A final report is planned in summer 2020.
