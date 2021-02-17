The Bradford County Bar Association held its annual meeting on Jan. 20, 2021, during which a new slate of officers was elected: president, Carrie Donald; vice president, Jan Rumsey; and secretary/treasurer, Victoria Martin.
The Bar Association thanks outgoing officers Al Ondrey (president); Ray Depaola (vice president); and Arthur Agnellino (secretary/treasurer) for their prior service.
The Bar Association recognized two members for 50 years of service to the legal community: Evan S. Williams Jr. and James A. Pruyne. The Association also recognized the 2020 passing of both Robert J. Landy and Marshal Dawsey and intends to hold memorial services for each pending the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions.
