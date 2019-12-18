ROME – The public is invited to the Sunday morning services at the North Rome Wesleyan Church to celebrate the holidays. A regular time of service will be held on Dec. 22, with the worship service beginning at 9:30 a.m., and Sunday School/Christian Life Classes starting at 11 a.m. Nursery and Children’s Church is available during the worship service.
A Christmas Eve candlelight service will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 24 at 6 p.m.
On Sunday, Dec. 29, a family worship service will start at 9:30 a.m. The nursery will be available. There is no Sunday School.
The North Rome Wesleyan Church is located at 3374 North Rome Road, Rome. For more information, you can call the church at (570) 247-7670 or visit the website at www.nrwc.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.