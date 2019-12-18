ROME – The public is invited to the Sunday morning services at the North Rome Wesleyan Church to celebrate the holidays. A regular time of service will be held on Dec. 22, with the worship service beginning at 9:30 a.m., and Sunday School/Christian Life Classes starting at 11 a.m. Nursery and Children’s Church is available during the worship service.

A Christmas Eve candlelight service will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 24 at 6 p.m.

On Sunday, Dec. 29, a family worship service will start at 9:30 a.m. The nursery will be available. There is no Sunday School.

The North Rome Wesleyan Church is located at 3374 North Rome Road, Rome. For more information, you can call the church at (570) 247-7670 or visit the website at www.nrwc.org.

