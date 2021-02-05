CEDARVILLE, Ohio – Cedarville University recently released the fall 2020 dean’s list.
Kate Suarez of Sayre has been named to the dean’s honor list.
This recognition required Suarez to obtain a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.
