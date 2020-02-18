Sayre:
Save the date for upcoming programming at Sayre Public Library! Our upcoming Open Mic Night will be held Tuesday, Feb. 25 from 6-7:30 p.m. Bring your own instrument, original writing, poetry, spoken word, or skit. A sign-up sheet will allow for three songs or 10 minutes of performance time. Audience members also welcome – come enjoy a slate of local performers. PA system provided. Ages 16-plus only for performers.
Upcoming events at Sayre Library this week:
Tuesday, Feb. 18, Sayre Public Library’s book club will be meeting at 6 p.m. This month’s selection is “Where’d You Go, Bernadette” by Maria Semple. New members are always welcome!
Wednesday, Feb. 19, we will hold our Children’s Story Hour at 10:30 a.m. This week’s theme will be Being Brave! Come listen to stories about trying new things and taking a chance on things you might never have tried to do before!
Thursday, Feb. 20, at 10:30 a.m., we will be having Advanced Tech Tips with Tim Clines from Sayre Computer. If you have any hardware or software questions, or would just like some help learning about the features of your device, come to the library and learn more about 21st century technology.
Thursday, Feb. 20 at 6 p.m., we will be hosting the first in our Teen/Tween Trivia Night Series. This month’s theme is Harry Potter Trivia. Teens and preteens are invited for a fun night of trivia about all things Harry Potter! Bring your friends and enjoy some snacks and friendly competition.
Friday, Feb. 21 from 10:30-11:30 a.m., we will have a casual and collaborative Microsoft Word instructional class. If you are interested in using a word processor to type letters, reports, creative writing, transcripts, or copy handwritten notes, then this beginner’s class is perfect for you!
Saturday, Feb. 22, we will be offering a Decorative Mending class with Margaret and Anna from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Bring your own sweater with a hole in it to mend. Any lighter clothing might also be acceptable. No jeans this time. Turn clothing with holes or tears into clothing with decorative weaving or embroidered accents. Materials supplied, no fee.
Monday, Feb. 24 at 1 p.m., Sayre Public Library will be holding a screening of the documentary “Ex Libris.” A film by Frederick Wiseman, “Ex Libris – The New York Public Library,” goes behind the scenes of one of the greatest knowledge institutions in the world and reveals it as a place of welcome, cultural exchange and learning. All ages are invited to view this fascinating movie.
Monday, Feb. 24 from 5-6:30 p.m., we will be hosting another session of Teen Reading Lounge, an award-winning interactive book club designed exclusively for teens by the Pennsylvania Humanities Council. Teens at Sayre Public Library will read books by current young adult authors and discuss topics and concerns related to the stories within. Books are free to teens who sign up for the program. Sessions will be held after-hours, meaning that the library will be closed to everyone except Teen Reading Lounge participants at that time. Food will be provided free of charge to all participants at each session. Teen Reading Lounge is open to all teens ages 12-18. No special knowledge is required to participate, and teens may sign up to participate at any point throughout the program.
Save the date for the 23rd annual Night at the Library fundraiser, to be held Thursday, April 30, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. Mark your calendars for this fun night to support your local library. The event will feature finger foods, wine and beer tasting, and a commemorative glass. There will also be a number of raffles and auctions featured – watch this space for more details to follow in the coming weeks!
(Please note that Sayre Public Library will not be taking holiday decoration donations for the summer Holiday Decoration Sale until after the Night at the Library event, due to storage space limitations)
We are located at 122 South Elmer Ave., Sayre. Library hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Monday, 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Wednesday, 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday, and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday. Like our page on Facebook to receive updated notices on events and happenings at the library. We may be reached at (570) 888-2256 with any questions.
