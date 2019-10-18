OWEGO – Tioga Arts Council’s 7th Annual Member Exhibition opened during Owego First Friday, Oct. 4.
This exhibition features work from 28 artists, who live and work in Tioga County and beyond. Of the submissions, 19 are two-dimensional paintings – the mediums of which ranges from oil, to pastel, to watercolor. We also received nine sculptures and wood carvings. The youngest participant, Lydia Corcoran, age 15, submitted a photograph titled Weathered Love.
The exhibition will be on display through Oct. 26 at 179 Front St. on Tuesday, and Thursday through Saturday, 12-4 p.m., or by appointment.
Participating artists are:
Kathye Arrington; Sarah Birchard; Frank Bocek; Susan Camin; Carolyn Campbell; Rachel Consolazio; Lydia Corcoran; T. Benjamin Hobbs; Yvonne Hobbs; Michael Husted; Tim Jackson; Suzanne Lachman; Dr. Sonji Lee; Carol Livermore-Ostrander; Frank Longo; Mary Mack;
Mary McPherson; Robert Merwin; Alice Mischke; Candace Murchie; Ann Pellegrino; John Pidcoe; Suzanne Poe; Sarah Reid; Melissa Restuccia; Rod Reynolds; Robyn Schmitt; Michelle Schleider; Carrie Tornatore; Christopher Weber; and Eric Yetter.
