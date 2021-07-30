MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Rachel Z. Polinski, MD, has been awarded the West Virginia University Department of Emergency Medicine 2020-2021 Resident Patient Advocacy Award. The award was presented to Dr. Polinski at the WVU ceremony and banquet that honored the successful completion of Resident in Emergency Medicine duties for Dr. Polinski and the nine doctors in her three-year residency cohort.
In announcing the award, West Virginia University Medical Residency Program Director Erica Shaver, MD, FACEP, said that Rachel was being recognized for her “outstanding patient care and advocacy of patient concerns.”
Dr. Polinski now moves from Morgantown, W.Va., to Altoona, Pa., where she has taken a position as a physician in the Emergency Department at UPMC Altoona, a 380-bed community hospital which is an Adult Level II trauma center for a 20-county region in central Pennsylvania. UPMC Altoona was founded in 1883 as Altoona General Hospital. It is now one of 40 hospitals in the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) network.
Dr. Polinski is a native of Sayre, Pa., where she was Valedictorian of the Class of 2010. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from Ursinus College with a BS in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology and minors in Chemistry and Mathematics. While at UC, Rachel received Departmental Honors for her lab work on creation of rubretythin and symerythin proteins. She was also a Phi Beta Kappa National Honor Society and Whitian Honor Society member.
Dr. Polinski attended medical school at The Commonwealth Medical College (TCMC) in Scranton, Pa. (now Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medical). While there, she was awarded the Lehigh Valley Health Network Paul Roda, MD, Scholarship. She was twice the recipient of the prestigious West Scholarship from the Pennsylvania Medical Society AMES Fund, once as the first-ever TCMC medical student and once as the first GCSOM student. At graduation, Rachel received the John & Maureen Pesavento Community Service Award for having logged a record 450 hours in community service time during her four years of medical school. She was also inducted into the Gold Humanism Honor Society (GHHS), recognized as an “exemplar of compassionate patient care.” GHHS members are “peer nominated and are the ones that others say they want taking care of their own family.”
Dr. Polinski and her WVU Emergency Department associates make up 10 of the 514 residents enrolled in 23 separate core programs, one combined program and 29 fellowship programs in the West Virginia University School of Medicine. The School is fully accredited by the Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME) and is a participating member of the National Resident Matching Program (NRMP).
Dr. Polinski is the daughter of Judy and Daniel Polinski of Sayre.
