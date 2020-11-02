Pumpkin painting
Pictured is one of the child participants in the Tioga Arts Council Pumpkin Painting Challenge. Decorated pumpkins were donated to Catholic Charities, a local food bank, and/or Tioga Rural Ministry for clients to use to roast seeds or make pumpkin pie.

OWEGO – Inspired by the artist Yayoi Kusama and her painted pumpkins, Tioga Arts Council (TAC) hosted a Children’s (and Adults’) Pumpkin Painting Challenge this October. After repeated requests to add Under 3 and Over 21 categories, we wound up with 36 submissions from families in and around Tioga County. The winners are:

Age Group 1: Serena P.; Age Group 2: Brooke B.; Age Group 3: Zoie M.; Age Group 4: Grace O.; Age Group 5: no submissions; Age Group 6: Brooklyn G.; Age Group 7: Peggy S.; and Honorable Mention: Mira F.

Below is a list of all of the other participants for this year’s challenge: Brynn B.; Tara G.; Gracie O.; Peggy S.; Graham B.; Forrest H.; Patrick O.; Sabrina S.; Hadley B.; Sawyer H.; Penny O.; Camden T.; Jacob D.; Lara L.; Alayna P.; Harlow T.; Luciana D.; Juliana M.; Ronald P.; Maxx T.; Joe G.; Kristie M.; Lucas S.; McKayla W.; Leo G.; Nola M.; Olivia S.; Rosalyn; and Xavier.

Cookie decorating kits, compliments of C&M Sweets, were distributed to children who won in each category on Halloween. A bottle of wine was presented to the winner of the adult category. With the permission of families, Tioga Arts Council will donate pumpkins to Catholic Charities, a local food bank, and/or Tioga Rural Ministry so clients can use pumpkins to roast seeds or make pies.

