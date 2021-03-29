SCRANTON, Pa. – Anis Adnani of Sayre, along with other medical students at Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine (Geisinger Commonwealth), learned their residency placements during the National Resident Matching Program’s “Match Day,” an event at which all fourth-year M.D. students around the country simultaneously open their envelopes to learn where they will spend the next three to seven years training in specialties. Residencies typically begin July 1.
Adnani matched into Emergency Medicine at University of Illinois College of Medicine-Chicago.
“We are proud of the success of our Class of 2021,” said Steven J. Scheinman, M.D., president and dean of Geisinger Commonwealth and executive vice president, Geisinger. “Once again, our students matched into excellent local residency programs, as well as some of the most competitive and prestigious programs and specialties in the nation.”
Dr. Scheinman noted that the Class of 2021’s success in this year’s Match is all the more remarkable because the pandemic rendered all recruiting and interviewing virtual.
“Candidates and program directors had to meet one another via screens, adding more anxiety to an already stressful process,” he said. “So, our students’ performance in the Match is all the more impressive.”
According to the National Resident Match Program (NRMP), the 2021 Main Residency Match was the largest in NRMP history. There were 38,106 total positions offered, the most ever, and 35,194 first-year positions offered, an increase of 2.7 percent over 2020.
Dr. Scheinman noted that 41 Geisinger Commonwealth students matched into primary care fields and seven into psychiatry.
