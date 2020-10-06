SOUTH ORANGE — Seton Hall University is pleased to announce Nathan Sweet of Sayre, has qualified for the Spring 2020 Dean’s List.
After the close of every semester, undergraduate students completing all courses with a GPA of 3.4, with no grades lower than “C”, qualify for the Dean’s List.
