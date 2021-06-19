SAYRE – Sayre High School is proud to announce the Principal’s Honor Roll, Honor Roll and Honorable Mention for the fourth marking period of the 2020-21 school year.
Principal’s Honor Roll:
Grade 12:
Alivia M. Bentley; Sara R. Ciavardini; Carrie A. Claypool; Kaitlyn N. Donovan; Erin M. Edgerton; Maki S. Fraley; Paige C. Hayford; Kayla N. Howell; Jia Yang Huang; Lauren M. Krall; Allyssa L. Murrelle; Emma G. Richman; Nathan P. Romano; Courtney C. Sindoni; Alexa B. Sitzer; and Cody A. VanBenthuysen.
Grade 11:
Dominic R. Fabbri; Oakley M. Gorman; Brayden M. Horton; Mason J. Hughey; Alexa F. McCutcheon; Kailee C. Perry; Dylan C. Seck; and Dylan R. Watkins.
Grade 10:
Corey I. Ault; Alicia F. Awuor; Elizabeth E. Boyle; Olivia G. Corbin; Cole W. Gelbutis; Sam E. Gorsline; Rose L. Hartwick; Joseph Quattrini; Gabrielle M. Shaw; Emma G. Smith; and Madison M. Smith.
Grade 9:
Alex M. Campbell; Samuel M. Claypool; William J. Crossett; Meghan M. Flynn; Tanner K. Green; Caprice C. Haney; Alexia R. Hooper; Gabriel J. Horton; David Huang; Kendra S. Merrill; Elizabeth H. Shaw; Liliana G. Smith; Danielle A. Torres; Emma C. Yohe; and Linda Zhang.
Grade 8:
Emily P. Chilson; Jaden M. Dunbar; Morgan M. Felt; Karter T. Green; Mercedez L. Haggerty; Victor A. Karabka; Reagan M. McCutcheon; Abbie M. McGaughey; Jasper A. Miller; Raegan M. Parrish; Nicholas J. Pellicano; Andrew J. Quattrini; and Nicholas S. Schrader.
Grade 7:
Damian M. Anderson; Abigail C. Burgess; Mackenzie L. Chamberlain; Robert J. Crossett; Kelsey J. Denico; Logan I. Howard; Riley N. Jones; Kevin D. Learn III; James R. Miller; Hogan L. Shaw; Lily Shaw; Kaitlyn E. Sutton; Bailey J. Swartzlander; and Kaitlyn R. Wandell.
Honor Roll:
Grade 12:
Lucy M. Coller; Maria J. Ernst; Mikala J. Horton; Taya M. Lane; Jillian D. Ressler; and Grant T. Smith.
Grade 11:
Robert A. Forbes; and Lynden M. Shipman.
Grade 10:
Seth I. Gorsline; Westley R. Kelsey; and Brayden R. Post.
Grade 9:
Dayton A. Medina.
Grade 8:
Liam F. Barry; Aliya Cole; Jayden C. Mullen; Lucas J. Quatrini; Ryan K. Ressler; Rose J. Shikanga; and Alyssa R. Wells.
Grade 7:
Ronin D. Ault; Drake J. Cranford; Peter J. Crossett; and Madalyn R. Wibirt.
Honorable Mention:
Grade 12:
Zachary D. Belles; Camille J. Harris; Dillon R. Maryott; and Gregory J. VanDyke Jr.
Grade 11:
Skylar N. Peterson; and Kyliee A. Thompson.
Grade 10:
Maddison C. Belles; and Hailey N. Wilkinson.
Grade 8:
Gwendolyn M. Firestine; and Tryce W. VanDyke.
Grade 7:
Cole M. Homer;
Rylee J. Lantz;
Alexander R. Scott; and Amaya R. Southworth.
