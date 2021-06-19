SAYRE – Sayre High School is proud to announce the Principal’s Honor Roll, Honor Roll and Honorable Mention for the fourth marking period of the 2020-21 school year.

Principal’s Honor Roll:

Grade 12:

Alivia M. Bentley; Sara R. Ciavardini; Carrie A. Claypool; Kaitlyn N. Donovan; Erin M. Edgerton; Maki S. Fraley; Paige C. Hayford; Kayla N. Howell; Jia Yang Huang; Lauren M. Krall; Allyssa L. Murrelle; Emma G. Richman; Nathan P. Romano; Courtney C. Sindoni; Alexa B. Sitzer; and Cody A. VanBenthuysen.

Grade 11:

Dominic R. Fabbri; Oakley M. Gorman; Brayden M. Horton; Mason J. Hughey; Alexa F. McCutcheon; Kailee C. Perry; Dylan C. Seck; and Dylan R. Watkins.

Grade 10:

Corey I. Ault; Alicia F. Awuor; Elizabeth E. Boyle; Olivia G. Corbin; Cole W. Gelbutis; Sam E. Gorsline; Rose L. Hartwick; Joseph Quattrini; Gabrielle M. Shaw; Emma G. Smith; and Madison M. Smith.

Grade 9:

Alex M. Campbell; Samuel M. Claypool; William J. Crossett; Meghan M. Flynn; Tanner K. Green; Caprice C. Haney; Alexia R. Hooper; Gabriel J. Horton; David Huang; Kendra S. Merrill; Elizabeth H. Shaw; Liliana G. Smith; Danielle A. Torres; Emma C. Yohe; and Linda Zhang.

Grade 8:

Emily P. Chilson; Jaden M. Dunbar; Morgan M. Felt; Karter T. Green; Mercedez L. Haggerty; Victor A. Karabka; Reagan M. McCutcheon; Abbie M. McGaughey; Jasper A. Miller; Raegan M. Parrish; Nicholas J. Pellicano; Andrew J. Quattrini; and Nicholas S. Schrader.

Grade 7:

Damian M. Anderson; Abigail C. Burgess; Mackenzie L. Chamberlain; Robert J. Crossett; Kelsey J. Denico; Logan I. Howard; Riley N. Jones; Kevin D. Learn III; James R. Miller; Hogan L. Shaw; Lily Shaw; Kaitlyn E. Sutton; Bailey J. Swartzlander; and Kaitlyn R. Wandell.

Honor Roll:

Grade 12:

Lucy M. Coller; Maria J. Ernst; Mikala J. Horton; Taya M. Lane; Jillian D. Ressler; and Grant T. Smith.

Grade 11:

Robert A. Forbes; and Lynden M. Shipman.

Grade 10:

Seth I. Gorsline; Westley R. Kelsey; and Brayden R. Post.

Grade 9:

Dayton A. Medina.

Grade 8:

Liam F. Barry; Aliya Cole; Jayden C. Mullen; Lucas J. Quatrini; Ryan K. Ressler; Rose J. Shikanga; and Alyssa R. Wells.

Grade 7:

Ronin D. Ault; Drake J. Cranford; Peter J. Crossett; and Madalyn R. Wibirt.

Honorable Mention:

Grade 12:

Zachary D. Belles; Camille J. Harris; Dillon R. Maryott; and Gregory J. VanDyke Jr.

Grade 11:

Skylar N. Peterson; and Kyliee A. Thompson.

Grade 10:

Maddison C. Belles; and Hailey N. Wilkinson.

Grade 8:

Gwendolyn M. Firestine; and Tryce W. VanDyke.

Grade 7:

Cole M. Homer;

Rylee J. Lantz;

Alexander R. Scott; and Amaya R. Southworth.

