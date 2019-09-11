SAYRE – The 2019-2020 Redeemer Recital Series opens on Sunday, Sept. 15 at 3 p.m. with “Mark Twain’s Music Box,” a program of live music, drama, mystery, and comedy, telling a story for young and old alike. In this production, the important role of a music box is woven into an account of Sam Clemens’ relationship to music, including mysteries surrounding the box that extend to this day.
Join with what Twain would call a number of “high grade” musicians, as they deliver this intriguing tale and try to answer the question of what songs Twain might have selected for his music box. The program features vocal soloists/narrators Franc Laux and Ivy Walz as well as pianist Larry Hoey. Other instruments include oboe, violin, cello, percussion, and guitar/banjo. Mark your calendars now and plan to attend. The concert is free and open to the public. The 14-bell carillon located in the church’s bell tower will be played just prior to the start of the recital.
Mark Twain on music:
“All of us contain Music & Truth, but most of us can’t get it out.”
“A gentleman is someone who knows how to play the banjo and doesn’t.”
“Wagner’s music is better than it sounds.”
“We consider that any man who can fiddle all through one of those Virginia Reels without losing his grip may be depended upon in any kind of musical emergency.”
Upcoming concerts at the Church of the Redeemer:
On Sunday, Nov. 10, the 20-plus men of the Mark Twain Chorus will present a recital of music in barbershop style.
Organized in 1954, 2019 marks their 65th year of community service in the Twin Tiers area, performing in nursing homes, community celebrations, at concerts, and at fundraising events. The Chorus performs annually for the Artic League telethon and has contributed donations for more than 50 years. They compete regularly in the biannual Seneca Land District conventions and have taken blue ribbons three times consecutively 2017-2018. The Mark Twain Chorus performs annually with the Crystal Chords, the women’s barbershop chorus organized in 1992.
On Sunday, Dec. 15, Redeemer will welcome the OSFL Brass Quintet, a group of five active performers and educators from the area, in a concert of Christmas music that is sure to make your holiday season more festive. Come celebrate, for ‘tis the season to be jolly!
