Frank and Rhoda Howell Sutryk of Waverly, N.Y., will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on April 15, 2021.
Frank is retired and worked for the U.S. Post Office and Sutryk & Son. Rhoda is also retired.
The Sutryks’ children are Terri Sutryk, Virginia Beach; Laura Bean Cowles (deceased); Melanie Robertson, Waverly, N.Y.; Stephen Sutryk, Waverly, N.Y.; Brian Sutryk, Virginia Beach; Valerie Short, Waverly, N.Y.; Jaime Sutryk, Waverly, N.Y.; Robin Blauvelt, Waverly, N.Y.; Rebecca Miller, Moyock, N.C.; Amy Jaworski, Port Austin, Mich.; and Frank Sutryk, Virginia Beach. They have 34 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.