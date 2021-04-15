sutryk anniversary

Frank and Rhoda Howell Sutryk of Waverly, N.Y., will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on April 15, 2021.

Frank is retired and worked for the U.S. Post Office and Sutryk & Son. Rhoda is also retired.

The Sutryks’ children are Terri Sutryk, Virginia Beach; Laura Bean Cowles (deceased); Melanie Robertson, Waverly, N.Y.; Stephen Sutryk, Waverly, N.Y.; Brian Sutryk, Virginia Beach; Valerie Short, Waverly, N.Y.; Jaime Sutryk, Waverly, N.Y.; Robin Blauvelt, Waverly, N.Y.; Rebecca Miller, Moyock, N.C.; Amy Jaworski, Port Austin, Mich.; and Frank Sutryk, Virginia Beach. They have 34 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

