ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Institute of Technology conferred some 4,200 degrees this academic year at all its campuses – including in Croatia, Dubai, Kosovo and China. The university held its 134th annual commencement celebration in May. The following local residents received degrees:
Ian Moon of Nichols received a B.S. in Game Design and Development in May 2019.
Daylen Smith of Lockwood received a B.S. in Civil Engineering Technology in May 2019.
Megan Wilbur of Waverly received an M.B.A. in Business Administration in December 2018.
