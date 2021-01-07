Williams
Born to Katelyn and Tyler Williams of Lockwood, N.Y., a son, Gunner Daniel, on Dec. 29, 2020, at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Mott/Straub
Born to Samantha Mott and Richard Straub of Athens, a son, Rhonan James, on Dec. 29, 2020, at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Johnson/Floyd
Born to Kandice Johnson and Wayne Floyd of Waverly, N.Y., a son, Oliver, on Dec. 29, 2020, at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Novak
Born to Alison and Jeff Novak of Sayre, a son, Bradon Michael, on Dec. 30, 2020, at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Patterson/Vincent
Born to Kylee Patterson and Curtis Vincent of Mainesburg, Pa., a daughter, Hope, on Dec. 30, 2020, at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Munson/Dread
Born to Ashley Munson and Andrew Dread of Elmira, N.Y., a daughter, Arianna, on Dec. 31, 2020, at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Taylor
Born to Mercedes Taylor of Lockwood, N.Y., a son, Elijah Kye, on Dec. 31, 2020, at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Laginskie
Born to Jessica Laginskie of Wysox, a daughter, Emma, on Jan. 1, 2021, at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
