Williams

Born to Katelyn and Tyler Williams of Lockwood, N.Y., a son, Gunner Daniel, on Dec. 29, 2020, at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Mott/Straub

Born to Samantha Mott and Richard Straub of Athens, a son, Rhonan James, on Dec. 29, 2020, at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Johnson/Floyd

Born to Kandice Johnson and Wayne Floyd of Waverly, N.Y., a son, Oliver, on Dec. 29, 2020, at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Novak

Born to Alison and Jeff Novak of Sayre, a son, Bradon Michael, on Dec. 30, 2020, at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Patterson/Vincent

Born to Kylee Patterson and Curtis Vincent of Mainesburg, Pa., a daughter, Hope, on Dec. 30, 2020, at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Munson/Dread

Born to Ashley Munson and Andrew Dread of Elmira, N.Y., a daughter, Arianna, on Dec. 31, 2020, at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Taylor

Born to Mercedes Taylor of Lockwood, N.Y., a son, Elijah Kye, on Dec. 31, 2020, at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Laginskie

Born to Jessica Laginskie of Wysox, a daughter, Emma, on Jan. 1, 2021, at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

