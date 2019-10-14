OWEGO – Riverow Bookshop in Owego is pleased to be hosting Orville “Orv” Wright Jr. for a reading from his latest book on Wednesday, Oct. 16 from 6-7:30 p.m.
“Drifting in the Wake: The Unusual and Remarkable Life of Orville Wright Jr.” has been described as a Horatio Alger- type memoir and “laugh out loud funny.”
Currently a resident of Owego, Wright was raised in a children’s home in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, from age 7, he went on to enjoy a richly varied life of worldwide adventures. From testing helicopters to recovering Skylab astronauts to blowing up mines in Hai Phong Harbor, Vietnam, to playing Hollywood celebrity tennis with a porn star and flying peace negotiators into North Vietnam.
And these things just scratch the surface of “Drifting in the Wake.” To hear more and meet the man who has lived to tell, come to Riverow Bookshop, 187 Front St. in Owego, on Oct. 16. For more information, visit Facebook or call (607) 687-4094.
