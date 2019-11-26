Datebooks
BOARD OF TRUSTEES, VILLAGE OF WAVERLY, will hold a workshop meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 6:30 p.m. at the Village Hall, 32 Ithaca St., Waverly.
CAREGIVERS’ SUPPORT GROUP, sponsored by the Law Office of Leslie Wizelman and the B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging, meets at noon on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at The Wellness Room, 3rd Floor of the Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital Personal Care Home in Towanda. Anyone taking care of a family member or loved one, be it at home or as a resident of a long-term care facility, are welcome. For information, call Kathy Morrison at the Law Office of Leslie Wizelman at (570) 746-3844, or Carol Dieffenbach at the Area Agency on Aging at (570) 265-6121. Our next meeting will be on Tuesday, Nov. 26.
COMMUNITY CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP meets the last Tuesday of each month at 5 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 117 Main St., Owego, in the Fellowship Hall. Light refreshments provided. Building is handicapped accessible with elevator. Parking is available in church parking lot on Liberty Street. All are welcome.
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH will be held Tuesday, Nov. 26 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Epiphany School library, Sayre. All are welcome to these no-obligation classes, held each Tuesday. Topic is “The Coming of Jesus,” presented by Kamie Hoey. Access is through the west door at the back of the school building; parking available at back of the school.
SONS OF THUNDER chapter of the Christian Motorcyclists Association will meet Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 6:30 p.m. at the Athens Township Building, 45 Herrick Ave., Sayre. All are welcome.
WAVERLY FREE LIBRARY will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, and the following day, Friday, Nov. 29, but we will be open regular hours on Wednesday, Nov. 27, and Saturday, Nov. 30.
BRADFORD COUNTY LIBRARY will close at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27. The library will be closed Thursday, Nov. 28; Friday, Nov. 29; and Saturday, Nov. 30. The library will reopen on Monday, Dec. 2 at 8 a.m.
WAVERLY SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB will meet Monday, Dec. 2 at noon at Beeman’s for their Christmas luncheon. Remember to bring a $10 gift to exchange and donations for the hat and glove collection.
NEIGHBORHOOD KIDS PROGRAM is held Wednesdays from 6-7 p.m. weekly, Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre. For youths ages kindergarten through 6th grade. Bible study, crafts, music, fun and time to spend with other kids.
INDOOR FARMERS MARKET is held Wednesdays from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Guthrie/Robert Packer Hospital cafeteria, Sayre. Held Wednesdays until Dec. 18.
JUST FOR TODAY GROUP (NA) will meet Tuesday evenings at 7 p.m. at the Red Door Cafe, 359 Broad St., Waverly (across from old Waverly Police Station). Use side entrance.
PRINCIPLES BEFORE PERSONALITIES GROUP (AA), 8 p.m. Tuesdays. Held at Valley United Presbyterian Church, 459 Park Ave., Waverly. Open meeting.
A DRUG IS A DRUG IS A DRUG (NA) will meet Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at the Red Door Cafe, 359 Broad St., Waverly. Use side entrance.
SURVIVOR’S BIG BOOK/12 &12 MEETING (AA), 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Trinity Episcopal Church Parsonage (across from church), 700 Main St., Athens.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.