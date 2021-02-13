WAVERLY – The First Baptist Church of Waverly, located at 23 Tioga St., has several opportunities for worship and heart preparation leading up to the celebration of the risen Lord.
On Wednesday, Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. there will be an Ash Wednesday service in our sanctuary. Ashes will be available for those who choose. The Maundy Thursday service will be on April 1 at 7 p.m. This will be a Seder service.
Masks and social distancing are required for all events at the church. The public is invited and encouraged to join us for these events.
Questions can be answered by calling the church office at (607) 565-9593.
