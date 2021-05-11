OWEGO – Tioga County Public Health is excited to announce that Laura Bennett has been selected as the Employee of the First Quarter for 2021.
Laura joined Tioga County Public Health as a Health Educator in May 2019. Laura’s duties include serving as the Cancer Prevention in Action Grant Coordinator and assists our Nursing Department with the Lead and Immunization programs, coordinating work plans, and developing educational materials. She assists in chairing the Immunization Coalition. Laura also manages the county wellness program, and not only provides monthly education, but is often setting up walking challenges, healthy eating and cooking contests, and other fun activities for the county or public health staff. Laura has a special talent at preparing flyers and monthly bulletins.
Laura spends many hours, including weekends, early mornings, and evenings, doing contract tracing and immunization clinics for COVID. Laura is very knowledgeable about COVID and many people, the public and fellow co-workers, go to her with their many questions. Most recently, Laura has been assigned the task of being one of our media faces. Laura is always friendly and willing to help out and take on new projects, and always with a smile.
Laura lives with her husband John and together they have dogs, cats and many chickens. Laura is the cool fun aunt to three young nieces and she enjoys running. Laura’s most recent accomplishment was getting her master’s degree in Public Health, while working full time.
Thank you Laura for all your hard work and dedication. Congratulations!
