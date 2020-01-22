Mark Joseph Mullen of Spencer, N.Y., has been named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at The College at Brockport, State University of New York.

He is the son of Matthew and Terese Mullen.

Mark was named to the dean’s list with a GPA of 3.40-3.69.

He is a member of ROTC, ROTC Ranger Challenge Team and Brockport Wrestling.

Mark is a 2019 graduate of Spencer Van Etten High School.

Load comments