With COVID cases in Tioga County and the entire region still at high levels, but with some improvement beginning to show, the Waverly Free Library anticipates continuing just curbside contactless pickup service through at least the end of February.
We share your frustration that we can’t reopen as usual, but these are unusual times and we take our role in protecting the health and safety of our patrons, and our staff and their families, very seriously. We are closely monitoring the case numbers daily and will reopen when we feel it is safe for everyone. Thanks for your patience and understanding.
Until we do open, our curbside pickup service will operate during the following times: Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Tuesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 5-7 p.m.; and Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.
Hold requests can be made online at https://catalog.flls.org/polaris/default.aspx?ctx=67.1033.0.0.3, or by calling during the above-listed hours. We’ll set up a pickup time so you can grab your materials and go.
During this period, the building is open only to staff. That means no public use of computers, printing or faxing, or browsing through the collection. However, the Wi-Fi is still operational, and we are happy to help find materials by phone. We understand that this is all new and different, for all of us, and we appreciate your patience.
The library no longer hosts AARP tax assistance at our location. AARP and Tioga Opportunities are now coordinating; they can be reached at (607) 444-1525 or (607) 687-4120.
New additions this week include:
Adult fiction – “Deep Into the Dark” by PJ Tracy, “The Scorpion’s Tail” by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child, “Spoils of the Dead” by Dana Stabenow, “Pianos and Flowers” by Alexander McCall Smith, “Out of Bounds” by Rita Mae Brown, “Serpentine” by Jonathan Kellerman, “Blink of an Eye” by Iris Johansen and Roy Johansen, “Blood Grove” by Walter Mosley, and “The Russian” by James Patterson and James O. Born.
Large-type fiction – “Magic Lessons” by Alice Hoffman, “Texas Proud” by Diana Palmer, “Remember Me” by Mario Escobar, “Colors of Truth” by Tamera Alexander, “Deadly Cross,” “Three Women Disappear,” “Texas Outlaw,” “Murder of Innocence” and “Murder Thy Neighbor,” all by James Patterson; “Piecing It All Together” by Leslie Gould, and “Burden of Proof” by Davis Bunn.
Young adult – “Wings of Ebony” by J. Elle.
Interlibrary Loan holds can now be placed, and twice-weekly deliveries have resumed.
The Waverly Free Library is located at 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly. You can reach us at (607) 565-9341.
