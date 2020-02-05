Waverly:
Thanks to those who joined us at the Waverly Free Library for this past weekend’s interesting program on the 2020 Census, and for our Winter Book Sale!
Today’s Story Time will be all about Hot Chocolate. Join us at 10:15 a.m. for crafts, songs, and of course stories. Next week’s theme will be Valentine’s Day; please note that there will be no Story Time on Wednesday, Feb. 19.
Our Kids’ Maker sessions return this Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. with the craft being No-Sew Heart Pillows, just in time for Valentine’s Day! Kids’ Maker crafts are for kids and caregivers only; please be here to start your craft by 6:30 p.m. to leave enough time for cleanup. As always, there’s no charge!
February is Black History Month and we have displays at the front of the library and in the juniors’ section. We have plenty more among our regular collection, so if you don’t see something in one of the displays, just ask!
The library will again host AARP tax preparers on Tuesdays and Thursdays, running through April 14. Appointments are being taken by the preparers, not library staff; to make an appointment, call (607) 768-9905.
Our annual Fund Drive is underway. For those who have already contributed, we offer a huge thanks! The money we collect is used largely to keep our collection of books, DVDs, and books on tape current for you, as well as programming and special events. Any amount is much appreciated.
We are pleased to play host to the Family Resource Center each Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, contact Joan Shultz at (607) 687-4020, ext. 302, or via email at jes49@cornell.edu.
The Waverly Free Library is located at 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly. You can reach us at (607) 565-9341. Regular hours are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
