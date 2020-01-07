MANSFIELD – Kallan Christiansen of Sayre has been named to the fall 2019 president’s list at Mansfield University.
To be named to the president’s list, a student must attend the university full time and attain at least a 4.0 QPA for the semester.
Updated: January 7, 2020 @ 2:42 pm
