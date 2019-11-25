ELMIRA – Jenna Cowder, Class of 2022, is the Elmira College Featured Student Artist for the Gibson Theatre Lobby displays, Nov. 12 through Dec. 3.
Cowder, a dual major in art and psychology and the 2019 Moser Freshman Prize winner, has realized the power artwork has in regard to allowing individuals to express themselves. She has chosen a unique career path in hopes of helping others with a special form of therapeutic healing.
“Art in any form has the power to communicate emotion and understanding, which I often try to convey with my own art,” said Cowder. “Art has the power to explain things that you sometimes cannot put into words, it is a rare type of therapy.”
Cowder has crafted two pieces lately that express her train of thought. The first, an oil painting titled “Anonymous,” visually expresses the various emotions encompassed within an individual and how complex they can be. Her second piece is a colored blown glass medium that reflects the calmness and change within the fall season, a time that is therapeutic to her.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.