ELMIRA – Jenna Cowder, Class of 2022, is the Elmira College Featured Student Artist for the Gibson Theatre Lobby displays, Nov. 12 through Dec. 3.

Cowder, a dual major in art and psychology and the 2019 Moser Freshman Prize winner, has realized the power artwork has in regard to allowing individuals to express themselves. She has chosen a unique career path in hopes of helping others with a special form of therapeutic healing.

“Art in any form has the power to communicate emotion and understanding, which I often try to convey with my own art,” said Cowder. “Art has the power to explain things that you sometimes cannot put into words, it is a rare type of therapy.”

Cowder has crafted two pieces lately that express her train of thought. The first, an oil painting titled “Anonymous,” visually expresses the various emotions encompassed within an individual and how complex they can be. Her second piece is a colored blown glass medium that reflects the calmness and change within the fall season, a time that is therapeutic to her.

