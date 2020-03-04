OWEGO – On Friday, Feb. 21, Tioga County completed a Full-Scale Distribution Exercise surrounding Asset Distribution for training purposes. This exercise was conducted in collaboration with Tioga County Department of Public Health, Sheriff’s Office, Information Technology, and Public Works, along with staff at the County Staging Site and Point of Dispensing location, both of which must remain confidential for security reasons.
Public Health Asset Distribution occurs in the event of a public health emergency when local resources are depleted and additional supplies need to be requested. These assets include antibiotics, vaccinations, and other medical supplies needed for a Public Health Emergency. New York State can deliver these assets to a secure location in the county within 12 hours. From there, Tioga County is responsible for distributing them to Point of Dispensing (POD) locations. PODs are set up in various locations throughout the county to dispense the necessary antibiotics or vaccines needed to address the Public Health Emergency.
At the completion of this drill, a hotwash (immediate after-action discussion) was held to discuss ways to improve how Tioga County Public Health responds to emergencies to ensure that assets are inventoried thoroughly and efficiently and delivered in minimal time to POD locations.
“Each year that we complete this exercise we learn more, and figure out ways to respond more efficiently in the future,” says Katie Wait, Public Health Preparedness Coordinator. “This is what this exercise is all about – figuring out where our areas for improvement are, implementing those changes, and testing it again next year. We sincerely appreciate all the hard work that our staff and partners have put into this exercise to make it successful.”
