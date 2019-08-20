Datebooks
SUSQUEHANNA VALLEY AUDUBON SOCIETY will hold a dish-to-pass picnic on Tuesday, Aug. 20 at 6 p.m. at Harold and Priscilla Ammerman’s grove. For more information and directions, contact Inga at (607) 425-7426. All our meetings are free and open to the public.
CARANTOUAN GREENWAY invites the public to a one-hour wildflower walk on Wednesday, Aug. 21 from 6-7 p.m. at its Wildwood Reserve, Shepard Road, Barton. They will use the Newcomb’s Wildflower Guide and will conclude by walking across the dam and identifying common wetland plants while searching for Monarch butterfly caterpillars.
VALLEY ACTIVE LIVING CENTER will hold an ice cream social/trivia event for seniors on Wednesday, Aug. 21 from 12:30-2 p.m. at the center, 118 S. Main St., Athens. Adults age 60 and older are welcome to attend. Donations accepted and are greatly appreciated. Proceeds benefit activities of the center. For more information, call (570) 888-2387.
MY BROTHER’S KEEPER meets Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m.-noon in the Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St. Volunteers welcome to make sleeping bags for the homeless. No skills needed. For more information call 888-0885 or 888-9053.
VALLEY OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS meets Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at the Sayre Christian Church, corner of Lincoln Street and South Keystone Avenue, Sayre. There are no dues or fees required. No weigh-ins. Help with compulsive overeating. For more information, contact Lori at (570) 882-9716.
JUST FOR TODAY GROUP (NA) will meet Tuesday evenings at 7 p.m. at the Red Door Cafe, 359 Broad St., Waverly (across from old Waverly Police Station). Use side entrance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.