ATHENS – The Rev. Jody Kessler will speak on the topic, “What Sparks Joy?: Minimalism as a Spiritual Practice,” at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Athens and Sheshequin on Sunday, Jan. 19 at 10 a.m.
Minimalism is a cultural movement that invites us to deeply examine what truly matters to us in our lives. Rather than a forced or extreme austerity, it is a way of living that keeps this essential inquiry alive in our hearts and minds: “Does this add value to my life?” When we bravely clear away all for which the answer is “no,” we cultivate space for a more spiritually–rich and purposeful life.
The Rev. Jody Kessler is a performing songwriter, recording artist, educator, and ordained Interfaith Minister. She has released five CDs, three of which have won awards for her outstanding songwriting and musicianship. In addition to writing and performing music, Jody (who also in known by the Sanskrit name “Jyoti”) is a transformational workshop facilitator, yoga teacher, and a leader of interfaith devotional chanting. She weaves together her gifts as a spiritual leader, motivational speaker, teacher, and troubadour into an engaging and uplifting offering from the heart.
All are welcome to join the Rev. Jody Kessler (Jyoti) this Sunday for an exploration of minimalism through song, contemplation, and sharing.
The Unitarian Universalist Church of Athens and Sheshequin is located at 112 North St., Athens. UUCAS is an intentionally inclusive congregation which welcomes people of all religious backgrounds, racial and cultural origins, sexual orientations, and gender identities. If you would like more information, please call us at (570) 888-0252, email us at uucas@uucas.org, or visit our website at www.uucas.org.
