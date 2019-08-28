Sometimes getting a child to eat healthy foods like fruits, vegetables and whole grains can be a real challenge! Parents and caregivers need to think outside the box to make it fun. Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. Athens Family Partner, Jo Hooper, and Rome Family Partner, Carrie Spencer, teamed up at a recent Family Playgroup to show the children and families who attended how to make healthy food fun.
First, they based their playgroup activity on the book, “The Hungry Caterpillar.” By doing this, they made the topic relatable to the children and also helped the parents understand that children learn by what they see and experience.
During the playgroup time, the story of “The Hungry Caterpillar” was read to the group. Next, each child painted a paper plate which was then used to build a caterpillar body. And some of the children also made footprint caterpillars. Using some of the fruits which were mentioned in the story, the children and parents made either banana and peanut butter caterpillars or fruit kabobs for the snack. Showing the children that they were eating the same food as the caterpillar in the story made the experience fun and enjoyable.
Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. is a program that offers state and federally funded programs for pregnant mothers, families and their children, newborn up to the age of 5; this includes Early Head Start, Head Start, and Pre-K Counts services. Its mission “… To provide exceptional, educational opportunities and high quality, supportive services which empower children and families to grow and thrive.” For more information, call (570) 638-1400, visit www.bradfordtiogahs.org or find us on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.