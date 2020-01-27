WEST BURLINGTON – Here is the Bradford County Library Bookmobile’s upcoming schedule:

Jan. 27: North Academy in Powell, 9 a.m.; SERVE in Monroeton, 11:30 a.m.; and the Monroeton Public Library, 2:45 p.m.

Jan. 29: Twila Bullock’s Child Care, Northeast Bradford, 9:15 a.m.; Bright Beginnings Nursery School, LeRaysville, 10:30 a.m.; Stevensville Post Office, 11:30 a.m.; and Oak Ridge Community, Towanda, 2:30 p.m.

Jan. 30: Play field parking lot in Wells Township, 9:15 a.m.; First Citizens Bank, Mosherville, 11:15 a.m.; and First Citizens Bank, Gillett, 1:30 p.m.

Feb. 3: Spire Nursery School, Troy, 9 a.m.; Twin Oaks Personal Care, Granville Summit, 10:30 a.m.; and Granville Summit Post Office, 12:45 p.m.

Feb. 4: Wysox Children’s Center, 9:30 a.m.; Colonial Towers, Towanda, 11:15 a.m.; and Memorial Hospital, Towanda, 2 p.m.

Feb. 5: Warren Center Community Center, 10 a.m.

Feb. 6: Moppets on Mulberry, Towanda, 9:30 a.m.; New Albany Dandy parking lot, 11:30 a.m.; and Towanda Terrace Apts., Towanda, at 2:30 p.m.

Please check the library’s website, www.bradfordcountylibrary.com, for the full schedule. Updates will be posted on the library’s Facebook page as needed. Please call the library at (570) 297-2436 for more information.

Load comments