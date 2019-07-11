WEST BURLINGTON – Run the library stacks with Nerf guns during the after-hours “capture the flag” style game on Friday, July 12 from 6-7 p.m. at the Bradford County Library. Bring your own Nerf guns and ammunition.
This program is for ages 12 and up. Participants under the age of 18 must wear safety glasses. Beat the heat with the library’s air-conditioned environment while you enjoy running around firing on your friends.
Please contact staff member Rebecca Troup-Hodgdon at trouphodgdonr@bradfordco.org or (570) 297-2436 with any questions about this program.
The Bradford County Library is located on Route 6, one quarter mile west of the town of Burlington. This program is free and open to the public.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.